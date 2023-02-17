Montana lawmaker: There’s a religious right to abortion

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Abortion rights groups are challenging abortion bans in some states by arguing the bans — supported by religious principles — violate the religious rights of people with different beliefs. In Montana, a state lawmaker who is also an ordained Jewish rabbi is trying to use the same religious freedom argument to enshrine the right to abortion into state law. Rep. Ed Stafman says there are some religions that allow abortions and their rights should be protected, too. The bill faces uncertain prospects in Montana’s Republican-controlled legislature. The House Judiciary Committee did not vote on the bill after Friday’s hearing.

