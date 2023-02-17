NJ uses new law to bypass local OK for offshore wind project

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey utility regulators have used a controversial law enabling them to bypass local authorities and grant approvals needed for an offshore wind project to proceed. The state Board of Public Utilities on Friday granted Orsted, the Danish wind energy developer, approvals toward several easements and permits that authorities in Cape May County had refused to approve. They used an amendment to New Jersey’s offshore wind law passed in 2021 and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy removing most local control over where offshore wind projects come ashore. The law enables an offshore wind developer to apply to the utilities board for an order superseding local control over such projects.

