North Dakota moves to curb trans identity in data, minors

The North Dakota House has passed gender-related bills that would omit transgender identity from state data collection and criminalize health care providers who give gender-affirming care to minors. One bill would require “male” and “female” — as assigned at birth — to be the only options in state data collection of vital statistics. The other bill would charge a health care provider with a class B felony for performing gender-affirming surgery on a minor, and with a class A misdemeanor for giving puberty-blocking medication to a minor. The bills still need to go through the Senate and governor to become law.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

