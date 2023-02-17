Ukraine invasion reshaped global alliances, renewed fears

BANGKOK (AP) — Nearly a year after Russia invaded Ukraine, the diplomatic consequences of the war still reverberate worldwide. The fighting has reshaped global alliances, renewed old anxieties and breathed new life into NATO and the bond between Europe and the United States. The invasion drew Moscow closer to Beijing and the pariah states of Iran and North Korea. It also raised broad questions about sovereignty, security and the use of military power. Ian Lesser is vice president of the German Marshall Fund think tank. He says the war underscored the relationship between diplomacy and the use of force in a way that had not been considered for years.

