2 Houston officers hospitalized after being stabbed

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say two Houston police officers have been hospitalized after being stabbed. Houston police say on Twitter that two officers were responding to a call Saturday morning in the southwest part of the city when an unidentified person stabbed them. Police say at least one of the officers fired his weapon, hitting the suspect. Police say the officers were taken to a hospital in stable condition. The condition of the suspect was not immediately known.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.