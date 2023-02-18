Chief of staff exerts quiet power at center of White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House chief of staff is at the fulcrum of the federal government as gatekeeper to the most powerful leader on Earth. Yet some have also called it the worst job in Washington. The latest person in this all-important role is Jeff Zients, a longtime Washington hand with a reputation as a managerial whiz. Earlier this month, he became President Joe Biden’s second chief of staff. From the West Wing, Zients works to ensure that trains run on time and that the president is well served by aides and advisers. Zients is the one who presents options to Biden on any number of executive decisions.

