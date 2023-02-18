Police: 9 children shot at Georgia gas station

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia confirmed Saturday that nine people under the age of 18, including a 5 year old, were wounded after shots rang out at a gas station. Columbus police officers responded at about 10 p.m. Friday and found multiple gunshot victims amid a large group of people. Police say the victims ranged in age from 5 to 17. Their names have not been released. Authorities said the injuries all appeared non-life threatening. No arrests have been made.

