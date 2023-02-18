Suriname: More arrests expected after antigovernment riots

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (AP) — Suriname’s government is warning of more arrests and putting police on high alert a day after a protest against the policies of President Chandrikapersad Santokhi spun out of control and hundreds of demonstrators stormed parliament. Demonstrators marched Friday to the National Assembly building to protest against price hikes and the reduction of electricity and fuel subsidies as a result of an IMF program. They overwhelmed police who fired tear gas. Riots soon broke out and the Assembly building damaged. On Saturday, police set up roadblocks, extra surveillance and checkpoints on bridges. Justice Minister Kenneth Amoksi took stock during a press conference, saying 119 people had been arrested and 20 injured during the disturbances. More arrests are expected to follow.

