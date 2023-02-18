Turkish teen filmed ‘last moments’ from quake-hit apartment

ADIYAMAN, Turkey (AP) — When the earthquake hit Adiyaman, in southern Turkey, Taha Erdem was buried under tons of debris. Believing he was about to die, he filmed what he thought was his final message to family and friends from a cramped space amid the smashed concrete and twisted metal. The 17-year-old high school student appears remarkably calm as the screams of neighbors can be heard in the background, as well as the sound of shifting rubble as powerful aftershocks continue to pound the collapsed building. “I think this is the last video I will ever shoot for you,” Taha says, before reciting a prayer.

By ROBERT BADENDIECK and MUCAHIT CEYLAN Associated Press

