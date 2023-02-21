2 brothers charged in arena slaying during basketball game

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say two brothers have been charged in a stabbing death in a New Jersey arena during a high school basketball tournament game last week. Mercer County prosecutors said Tuesday that 25-year-old Kareem Finney and 20-year-old Kahli Finney are charged with first-degree murder and a weapons crime. Prosecutors said 23-year-old Khalil Glanton was found stabbed after a fight Thursday night at the CURE Insurance Arena and was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly afterward. Prosecutors said video and witness interviews indicate that the brothers had a dispute with the victim and one held him while the other one stabbed him repeatedly. It’s unclear whether the defendants have attorneys.

