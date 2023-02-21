Abortion rights groups ready 2023 ballot measure in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two groups advocating for abortion rights say they’re ready to submit fall ballot language for a constitutional amendment guaranteeing Ohioans’ access to reproductive care. Abortion opponents vow to fight the effort. The measure is to be submitted to Republican Attorney General Dave Yost Tuesday. It calls for establishing “a fundamental right to reproductive freedom” for Ohioans. The language is similar to a constitutional amendment that Michigan voters approved in November. The announcement from Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom and Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that protected abortion rights.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.