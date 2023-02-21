Accused Mississippi mass shooter charged with capital murder

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities have announced an additional charge against the gunman who they say killed six people in a tiny rural community in northern Mississippi on Friday. Police say 52-year-old Richard Dale Crum carried out a rampage at multiple locations that claimed the lives of six people that included his ex-wife. Tate County Sherriff Brad Lance says Crum has been charged with one count of capital murder for the death of his ex-wife, Debra McNally Crum. Crum had already been charged with one count of first-degree murder for the death of Chris Eugene Boyce. Crum hasn’t yet been charged in the deaths of the four other victims, which includes his stepfather. A judge ordered Crum to be held without bond and set Crum’s preliminary hearing for Thursday morning.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

