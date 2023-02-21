Chicago man convicted of shooting Iowa deputy during robbery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A 38-year-old Chicago man has been convicted of attempted murder after he shot an Iowa sheriff’s deputy during a robbery. A Linn County jury found Stanley Donahue guilty Tuesday in the June 2021 shooting at a Casey’s store in Coggon. Prosecutors said Linn County deputy Will Halverson was shot seven times after he responded to a report of a robbery at the store. Prosecutors said Donahue robbed two employees and locked them in a cooler before shooting Halverson seven times. The deputy was seriously injured but recovered and returned to work. No sentencing date was set for Donahue, who faces up to 112 years in prison.

