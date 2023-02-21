Prosecutor gets case involving 6-year-old who shot teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police in the Virginia city where a 6-year-old shot his teacher say they have finished their criminal investigation and turned it over to the local prosecutor’s office for review. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew spoke about the case during a Facebook live chat on Tuesday. The boy shot and wounded teacher Abby Zwerner on Jan. 6 as she taught her first-grade class at Richneck Elementary School. Police said the child used his mother’s gun, which was purchased legally. The parents’ attorney has said the weapon was secured on a top shelf in the mother’s closet and had a trigger lock. The local prosecutor’s office will determine if any charges will be filed.

