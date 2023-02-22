5 die in small airplane crashing near Little Rock factory

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Five people have died from a small airplane crashing near a Little Rock factory shortly after taking off. A spokesman for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said a twin-engine plane crashed Wednesday afternoon outside a 3M plant in Little Rock, a couple miles south of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said five people were on board the plane, and the sheriff’s office said there were no survivors from the crash. The plane had departed the Little Rock airport and was headed to John Glenn International Airport in Columbus, Ohio.

