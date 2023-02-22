Air Force expands cancer review of nuclear missile personnel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force is expanding its review of cancers among its nuclear missile corps. It now will include all personnel who worked on, guarded, supported or operated the nation’s ground-based warheads, at the three bases that house the 450 silo-based Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles. The broader review comes after a number of former missileers and support crew have come forward reporting the same type of blood cancer diagnosis. The bases under review include F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming, Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota and Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.