Cornell Univ. returns Native American remains dug up in 1964

Cornell University has returned ancestral remains to the Oneida Indian Nation that were inadvertently dug up in 1964 and stored for decades at the school. The remains were unearthed by people digging a ditch for a water line on an upstate New York farm in August 1964. Police called a Cornell anthropology professor to identify them. Repatriation records recently filed with the federal government indicate the remains represent “at minimum” three people. The dig site in Windsor, New York. was once a large settlement on the banks of the Susquehanna River in the traditional territory of the Oneidas.

