Former Arizona AG sat on records refuting election fraud

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s former attorney general suppressed findings by his investigators who concluded there was no basis for allegations that the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud. That’s according to documents released Wednesday by his successor. Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich never released a March 2022 summary of investigative findings, which ruled out most of the fraud claims spread by allies and supporters of former President Donald Trump. Yet a month later, he released an “interim report” that claimed his investigation “revealed serious vulnerabilities that must be addressed and raises questions about the 2020 election in Arizona.” Brnovich also did not release a September memo that systematically refuted a bevy of election conspiracies.

