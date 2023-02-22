Former Virgin Galactic CEO enters US House race north of LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides says he is seeking the U.S. House seat held by Republican Rep. Mike Garcia in a district north of Los Angeles. Whitesides says Congress isn’t doing enough to help people in the the 27th District and that Garcia is part of the problem. Whitesides is a Democrat who served as NASA chief of staff during former President Barack Obama’s administration. The district is considered one of the most competitive House battlegrounds in the country and is likely to play into House control in 2024. Garcia says he applauds anyone who tries to “step in the arena and serve the nation.”

