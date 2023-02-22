Georgia lawmakers pare back bill to increase truck weights

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are watering down a bill to allow heavier trucks on state highways after widespread opposition to the original measure by state and local officials. The House Transportation Committee voted 12-7 on Wednesday to allow 90,000 pound weight limits for trucks carrying logging, farming and mining commodities. The bill was also amended to allow some trucks to insert a third axle. That could allow heavier dump trucks, for example. The committee had voted to raise the limit on state roads to 90,000 pounds for all trucks. But the full House sent the bill back to committee, a sign that it lacked support.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.