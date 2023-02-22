Iconic Slovenian band Laibach to perform in Ukraine amid war

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s iconic band Laibach will hold a concert in Ukraine’s capital next month, saying this will make them the first foreign band to perform a full show in Kyiv since the beginning of Russia’s invasion last February. The band said Wednesday they will hold a “very special concert” on March 31st at the Bel Etage Music Hall in Kyiv. The concert will be dubbed ‘Eurovision’ in reference to the Eurovision song contest, which Ukraine won in 2022 but which will be held in Liverpool in the UK instead of Ukraine this year. Laibach says it will take “Eurovision back to Ukraine — where it belongs.”

