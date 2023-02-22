Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake
By EMRAH GUREL and SUZAN FRASER
Associated Press
SAMANDAG, Turkey (AP) — A top European Union official says the powerful earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria will require a huge reconstruction operation at a scale “never seen before.” European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi made the comment Wednesday during a visit to Ankara to prepare for an international donor’s conference, scheduled for March in Brussels. The conference aims to mobilize funds from the international community to support Turkey and Syria following the quakes. Meanwhile, Turkey’s broadcasting watchdog has fined four television stations that have aired programs critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government’s handling of the aftermath of the disaster. The United Nations plans to support Turkey in the management of the debris from the earthquakes.