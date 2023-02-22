Missouri lawmakers try to strengthen abortion ban

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Legislation by a Missouri Republican would strengthen the state’s abortion ban. A GOP-led Senate committee on Wednesday debated an amendment that would say abortion rights are not protected in Missouri’s Constitution. Missouri law already bans abortions except in medical emergencies. The ban kicked in after the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade. Abortion-rights advocates have been talking for months about trying to regain access to the procedure through a ballot measure. The Republican proposal debated Wednesday would be a counterpoint to any ballot measure seeking to legalize abortion.

