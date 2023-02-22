Palestinians: 2 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian officials say that two Palestinians were killed and more than two dozen were wounded during a daytime Israeli army arrest raid in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian health ministry said the raid took place on Wednesday in the city of Nablus. The names of the two killed Palestinians were not immediately provided. The Israeli military said its troops were operating in Nablus, but provided no further information. It was the latest violence in a year of unrest in the West Bank. At least 51 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem since the start of 2023.

