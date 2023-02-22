Prosecutors charge man in killing of Los Angeles bishop

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with killing a Catholic bishop in a crime that stunned Los Angeles religious and immigrant communities. Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell, 69, was fatally shot Saturday in the bedroom of his home in Hacienda Heights, an unincorporated community about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. Suspect Carlos Medina is the husband of O’Connell’s housekeeper. Medina had done work at the bishop’s home and was arrested Monday by a SWAT team. Medina is charged with one count of murder. It was not clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

