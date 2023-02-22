Skating body joins appeal for Valieva doping ban

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Skating Union has followed the World Anti-Doping Agency in appealing the decision not to ban Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva over the doping case which overshadowed last year’s Beijing Olympics. The ISU said that despite Valieva’s age it was important to pursue the case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland to protect other young athletes. Valieva was 15 at the time she tested positive. Valieva won the team gold medal at the Beijing Olympics and placed fourth in the women’s competition amid controversy over whether she should have been eligible to skate.

