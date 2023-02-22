Spain: police detain father of 2 sisters slain in Pakistan

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Police in Spain have detained the father of two sisters who were victims of so-called “honor killings” while visiting family in Pakistan. Spain’s National Police confirmed local media reports that the father was taken into custody in the eastern town of Terrassa near Barcelona. He is under investigation for his possible involvement in the murders of his daughters last year. They were killed in Pakistan for allegedly refusing to help their husbands come to Spain after the women had been forced to marry two of their cousins. In May, Pakistani police arrested six men for their suspected involvement in the murders. Rights groups say around 1,000 women are killed every year in so-called “honor killings” in Pakistan.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.