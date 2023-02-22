Ukraine first lady cites rights violations, urges tribunal

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska has given a video tour of human rights violations in the country following Russia’s invasion almost a year ago. She told a U.N. meeting Wednesday: “We have the right to live free, not to be killed or tortured.” She showed destruction in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut, which Russia is trying to capture; the mass graves of Ukrainians left behind after Russian occupiers left the city of Izium; the Kramatorsk train station, which was hit by a missile killing 50 people and wounding dozens more trying to flee the war; and many other examples. Zelenska called on the United Nations to establish a special tribunal to prosecute crimes of Russian aggression.

