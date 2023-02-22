V&A museum acquires Bowie’s archive, will put it on display

LONDON (AP) — The many faces and inspirations of David Bowie are getting a permanent home in London. Britain’s Victoria & Albert Museum announced Thursday it has acquired Bowie’s archive of more than 80,000 items as a gift from the late musician’s estate. The trove of costumes, musical instruments, letters, lyrics, photos and more will be opened to the public at a new arts center dedicated to the chameleonlike pop icon. The David Bowie Center for the Study of Performing Arts is due to open in 2025 in east London’s Olympic Park. The museum says the center will let fans and researchers gain insights into the creative process of Bowie, who died in 2016 at the age of 69.

