Anti-logging activist killed in western Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in western Mexico are investigating the killing of an indigenous anti-logging activist, the latest in a round of murders and disappearances. Prosecutors in the violence-plagued state of Michoacan said Thursday that Alfredo Cisneros was shot to death earlier in the week in the Purepecha inidgenous village of Sicuicho. Cisneros was a local leader and an anti-logging activist. The indigenous communities of Michoacan have fought for years against mining and illegal logging that target the pine and fir forests of the mountainous region. The killing came just over a month after two community anti-mining activists disappeared in another part of Michoacan. Their bullet-ridden vehicle was found on roadway.

