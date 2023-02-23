Baltimore to invest in Black communities ravaged by highway
By LEA SKENE
Associated Press
BALTIMORE (AP) — Members of Maryland’s congressional delegation announced earlier this week a $2 million grant award to the city of Baltimore to create a plan for demolishing a failed highway construction project that decimated Black neighborhoods decades ago. The so-called “Highway to Nowhere,” which was designed to connect the downtown business district to interstates surrounding Baltimore, displaced an estimated 1,500 people in majority-Black west Baltimore. But construction was never finished, making the 1.4-mile stretch of expressway largely pointless. Redevelopment of the site could include demolishing the highway completely and replacing it with parkland or other public space.