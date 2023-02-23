Bateman, Bridges and Zendaya to present at SAG Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zendaya, Jason Bateman, Jeff Bridges and Aubrey Plaza will be some of the presenters at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. The film categories, including its marquee film ensemble award, are a key Oscar bellwether. This year’s ceremony will be their first as part of a multiyear deal with Netflix. The show, once broadcast on TNT and TBS, will be available as a livestream on Netflix’s YouTube page Sunday. Other presenters include Amy Poehler, Eugene Levy, Matt Bomer and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose as well as Jenna Ortega of the Netflix series “Wednesday,” Adam Scott, a male drama actor nominee for “Severance” and SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher.

By The Associated Press

