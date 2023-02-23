Danish queen recovering from ‘extensive’ back surgery

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s royal household says Queen Margrethe II, whose half-century reign makes her Europe’s longest-serving monarch, has undergone “extensive back surgery” and the condition of the monarch “is good and stable under the circumstances.” The 82-year-old queen will remain in the hospital “for some time to come,” and that will be followed by a period of convalescence and rehabilitation. Several official engagements have either been postponed, canceled or are being handled by other members of the royal family, including the heir to the throne Crown Prince Frederik, and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, as well as the queen’s sister, Princess Benedikte, the palace said Wednesday, hours after the surgery.

