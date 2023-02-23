Eurojust to support probes into aggression in Ukraine war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union’s judicial cooperation agency is setting up a new center to support efforts to gather evidence of the crime of aggression in Ukraine. The announcement Thursday by Eurojust came on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and amid international calls for accountability for crimes in Ukraine and the proseution of the crime of aggression by Russia’s leaders. Ukraine’s representative to Eurojust says her country believes that efforts to mete out justice for atrocities in Ukraine “should also include the prosecution of the leadership of the Russian Federation for the crime of aggression.” Eurojust says the new organization will secure evidence and facilitate case building ”at the earliest possible stage.”

