Israel: Oman to allow Israeli planes through its airspace

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister says the Gulf Arab state of Oman has decided to allow Israeli planes to fly through its airspace. There was no immediate confirmation from Oman of Thursday’s announcement. The move was another sign of closer ties between Israel and some Arab countries. It comes on the heels last year of a similar step by Saudi Arabia, and would shorten the flying distance between Israel and Asia. Oman and Israel have had secretive ties for years but it was not among four Arab countries to normalize ties with Israel under U.S-brokered deals known as the Abraham Accords.

