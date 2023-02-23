Mental evaluation ordered for man tied to Lyft driver death

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (AP) — A judge has ordered a mental evaluation at the request of the attorney for a man who was arrested in North Carolina while driving the car of a dead South Florida Lyft driver. WLOS-TV reported that the order came Wednesday as Florida officials work to extradite 35-year-old Matthew Scott Flores. He is a person of interest in the death of driver Gary Levin and also has been charged with murder and other counts in a separate case. Flores appeared in court for a probable cause hearing in North Carolina. The prosecutor there says he plans to settle the North Carolina charges before Flores is sent to Florida.

