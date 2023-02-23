Papua New Guinea kidnappers free woman, still hold 4 others

CANBERRA, Australia: (AP) — Police say kidnappers have released a woman who was held for several days in a remote part of Papua New Guinea and security forces are continuing to negotiate for the freedom of four other hostages. Police say the woman is a Papua New Guinean citizen but did not disclose her name. They say a foreign citizen and three Papua New Guinea university students are still being held by several kidnappers. Media reports say the foreigner is a New Zealand citizen who lives in Australia and works as an archaeologist at an Australian university. The New Zealand and Australian governments have declined to comment.

