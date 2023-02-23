Rescue underway off Greek island for 4 missing migrants

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says a search and rescue operation is underway off the coast of an eastern Greek island for four people believed missing from a boat of migrants attempting to reach Greece from the nearby Turkish coast. The coast guard said Thursday that authorities had received a distress call regarding a boat in trouble off the southern coast of the island of Samos and found 18 people on board when they arrived in the area. The passengers said there had been a total of 22 people on board and that four of them had fallen into the sea. Two Greek coast guard patrol boats and one vessel from the European border patrol agency Frontex were participating in the search and rescue operation as well as two helicopters.

