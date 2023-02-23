Russia launches rescue ship to space station after leaks

Russia has launched a rescue ship for two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut whose original ride sprang a dangerous leak at the International Space Station. The new, empty Soyuz capsule should arrive at the orbiting lab on Sunday, following its liftoff Friday from Kazakhstan. The capsule leak in December was blamed on a micrometeorite that punctured an external radiator, draining it of coolant. The same thing happened again earlier this month, this time on a docked Russian cargo ship. Russia delayed the launch of the replacement Soyuz after the second leak, looking for any manufacturing defects. No issues were found.

