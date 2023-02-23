What’s a special grand jury and how does it work?

ATLANTA (AP) — The foreperson on a special grand jury that investigated whether former President Donald Trump and his allies illegally interfered in the 2020 election in Georgia raised some eyebrows this week. That’s because she gave interviews about a process that is typically cloaked in secrecy. But a special grand jury is different from a regular grand jury, and it’s the investigative tool that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis chose to help evaluate the facts in the case. Special grand juries aren’t used often in Georgia, but they can be useful in complex cases because they have no set term and they’re focused on one topic.

