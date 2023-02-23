Workplace is the heart of thrilling series ‘The Consultant’
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Think your boss is bad? The one in the new TV series “The Consultant” phones his workers in the middle of the night, nixes all remote work, fires people with long-term illnesses and clips his nails at his desk. That’s what awaits the nervous employees of the fictional Los Angeles-based gaming company every day as a new consultant steers the firm through tough economic times. Starring Christoph Waltz as that boss, the Amazon Prime Video series which lands Friday also features Nat Wolff as a game developer, Aimee Carrero as the developer’s fiancée and Brittany O’Grady as an aspiring executive.