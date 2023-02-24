13 people killed as bus hits van on Pakistan motorway

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a passenger bus has rammed into a van on a motorway in eastern Pakistan, killing 13 passengers and injuring several others. The crash happened in Rahim Yar Khan, a district in the Punjab province. Mohammad Awais, a district police spokesman, on Saturday said the dead and injured had all been moved to a hospital. He provided no further details, saying officers were still investigating. Traffic accidents in Pakistan generally happen due to traffic rules violations, resulting in thousands of deaths or injuries every year.

