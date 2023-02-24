German leader Scholz arrives in India to boost economic ties

NEW DELHI (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in the Indian capital where he is expected to discuss with the Indian prime minister the war in Ukraine and ways to boost bilateral economic cooperation. The German chancellor arrived in New Delhi on Saturday on a two-day visit and is expected to seek India’s support for the tough stance taken by Europe and the United States toward Russia over the war in Ukraine. Scholz was greeted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the president’s palace. The trip is Scholz’s first official visit to India, though it is his fourth meeting with Modi since taking office in 2021.

