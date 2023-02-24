Peru withdraws ambassador from Mexico amid dispute

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has announced the withdrawal of her ambassador to Mexico in response to criticism from Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, whom she reproached for hurting ties in order to “privilege ideological affinities.” In his morning press conference, Mexico’s president said he had seen polls “where the spurious president (Boluarte) has 15% acceptance and 85% disapprove of her.” He also said that members of Peru’s Parliament have even less approval. Later Friday, Boluarte rejected López Obrador’s comments “on the internal affairs of Peru and the unacceptable questions that he repeatedly formulates about the constitutional and democratic origin of my government.”

