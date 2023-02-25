2 killed, 11 hurt after pickup strikes bicyclists in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Two people were killed and 11 others injured after a pickup truck crashed into a group of bicyclists Saturday morning in Arizona. The Goodyear Police Department said the pickup hit a large group of adult bicyclists just before 8 a.m. in suburban Phoenix. Police say a woman died at the site of the crash and a second bicyclist died at a hospital. The other bicyclists were taken to hospitals in the area with “various” injuries. Police said the driver stayed at the scene but have not released information about what may have caused the crash. The driver and the two victims have not been identified.

