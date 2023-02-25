Alabama man charged in quadruple killing denied bond

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (AP) — A judge has denied bond for a man accused of killing his grandparents, his brother and a family friend in south Alabama. Jared Smith-Bracy is charged with four counts of capital murder in the four deaths Wednesday night in Daphne. WKRG-TV reported that he met briefly with his two court-appointed attorneys before the Friday bond hearing, and they entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or mental defect on his behalf. Baldwin County Chief Assistant District Attorney Teresa Heinz asked for no bond, and the judge granted that request. But the judge said that could change as the investigation continues, the television station reported.

