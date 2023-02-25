German far left, far right expected at Ukraine peace rally

BERLIN (AP) — A rally in Berlin calling for peace talks to end the war in Ukraine is expected to draw thousands of people from across the political spectrum, including the far left and the far right. The protest and a related “Manifesto for Peace” signed by more than half a million people have been criticized for downplaying Ukraine’s right to defend its territory from Russian aggression and suggesting that Germany should cut the supply of weapons to Kyiv. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a recent television interview that he doesn’t currently see a propect for peace talks. Counter-demonstrations have been organized and the rally at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate comes a day after about 10,000 people staged a protest in support of Ukraine at the same site.

