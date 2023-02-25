Met Opera marks 1st year of Ukraine war with concert
By RONALD BLUM
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera marked the 1st year of Russia’s war on Ukraine with “A Concert of Remembrance and Hope” that included Canadian mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo wearing a skirt with a tally mark for each day of the war. Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska addressed the crowd in a prerecorded video speech. Met music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducted Ukrainian tenor Dmytro Popov and bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi and South African soprano Golda Schultz and D’Angelo in the Mozart Requiem and Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. The Met has dropped Russian singers who refused to distance themselves from Russia President Vladimir Putin.