New Jersey park decoration fell from damaged rope, hurt 4

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — State investigators say a damaged rope led to the plunge of a decorative helicopter into a swimming pool at a New Jersey water park last weekend, injuring four people. The DreamWorks Water Park just outside New York City at the American Dream complex in East Rutherford reopened Saturday after being closed for four days after the decoration fell from the ceiling last Sunday afternoon. Four people were injured and one was taken to a hospital. The state Department of Community Affairs said an engineering firm reported that “damage found on the wire rope used to suspend the helicopter was a direct contributing factor to the cause of the wire rope’s failure.”

