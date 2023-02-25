New Mexico Indian Affairs appointee accused of rape in 2007

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that a former governor of a New Mexico Pueblo appointed to oversee the state’s Indian Affairs was accused of rape in 2007. James Mountain would help oversee the state’s specialized task force addressing crimes against Indigenous women as secretary of Indian Affairs. His appointment hasn’t been confirmed by state lawmakers. Mountain was indicted in 2008 on charges of kidnapping and battery, but the case was dismissed in 2010 after prosecutors said they didn’t have enough evidence for him to stand trial. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says she stands by her nomination as calls for Mountain’s recusal surfaced this week from state leaders and activists. The Santa Fe New Mexican says he didn’t respond to interview requests.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.